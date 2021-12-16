In the wake of Wednesday's intense winds, here is a guide on yard cleanup, whether that means debris or downed tree limbs:

If limbs, branches or whole trees fell on private property, the city of Colorado Springs will not pick up them up. Nor will the city pick up debris from the storm. Homeowners can call one of the following organizations or companies to coordinate debris drop-off or to arrange moving trees and debris off private property:

Waste Management Landfill, 1010 Blaney Road Call: 800-963-4776



Rocky Top Resources, 1755 E. Las Vegas St. 719-579-9103



Colorado Industrial Recycling (Appliances), 2730 E Las Vegas St. 719-390-9500



Colorado Springs Landfill (Appliances), 1010 Blaney Road 719-683-2600



A complete list of resources can be found here.

If trees are located on public property residents can use the GoCOS! app or call (719) 385-ROAD. Trees downed on public property in El Paso County can be reported at https://citizenconnect.elpasoco.com or call (719) 520-6460.