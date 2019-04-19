Democratic presidential candidate and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Friday called on the House of Representative to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
"The Mueller report lays out facts showing that a hostile foreign government attacked our 2016 election to help Donald Trump and Donald Trump welcomed that help. Once elected, Donald Trump obstructed the investigation into that attack," Warren began a series of tweets.
"The severity of this misconduct demands that elected officials in both parties set aside political considerations and do their constitutional duty. That means the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against the President of the United States," Warren said.
Warren is the first top-tier Democratic presidential candidate to call for impeachment proceedings against Trump. Her statement followed the Thursday release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, which found that some Trump campaign officials communicated with Russians but that the actions did not rise to the level of criminal conspiracy.
Mueller also examined instances in which Trump may have obstructed justice, but he did not make a determination on the charge. Warren noted a key line in the report: “Congress has authority to prohibit a President’s corrupt use of his authority in order to protect the integrity of the administration of justice.”