Colorado — and the rest of the nation — are watching nervously to see if President Donald Trump imposes new tariffs on imports from Mexico.
Trump, who proposed the new tariffs in a tweet last week, has set a deadline of Monday to start imposing tariffs on Mexican imports unless Mexico takes sufficient action to stem the flow of Central American migrants crossing the border into the United States.
The tariffs would begin at 5% and increase by 5% per month until it reaches 25%.
Mexico was the United States' second largest supplier of imported goods in 2018, according to the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR). Those imports —valued at $346.5 billion in 2018 — represent 13% of all imports to the United States and is second only to China.
Imports of agricultural products — including fresh fruit and vegetables —totaled $26 billion in 2018, the USTR reported.
Impact on Colorado
Imports from Mexico to Colorado were valued at $1.53 billion in 2018, and the state's exports to Mexico were valued at $1.25 billion last year, the U.S. Census Bureau reports. Mexico was Colorado's second-largest international export market in 2018 and third-largest import market.
Don Shawcroft, president of the Colorado Farm Bureau, said the tariffs are a concern for Colorado agriculture, in part because of the potential for Mexico to retaliate with its own tariffs.
“I wouldn’t be surprised” if Mexico took that step, Shawcroft told Colorado Politics. “It’s a typical move” and one that shouldn’t surprise the president, either.
That would hit Colorado ag, especially beef exports, hard, Shawcroft said. Agriculture “has literally taken the brunt of punishment” from tariffs imposed by other nations such as China, he said.
Food is a commodity that can be purchased from anywhere, meaning once Colorado agriculture becomes too expensive because of tariffs, nations will turn elsewhere.
That’s already happened in the trade war with China. According to CNBC, Mexico has benefited from the US-China trade war, with the United States importing products from Mexico that it previously imported from China. But that could come to a halt with a tariff on Mexican imports.
“There’s plenty of uncertainty in agriculture” without another tariff, Shawcroft added. “We are holding out hope for good talks” between the U.S. and Mexico “but this is making us nervous.”
In 2017, Mexico imported about $270 million in Colorado beef and pork products, the top two commodities exported from Colorado.
The impact to Colorado consumers under a new tariff on imports from Mexico could be as much as $382 million annually, if a 25% tariff, as threatened by President Trump, comes to fruition, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said this week.
Colorado lawmakers react
Some of the members of Colorado’s congressional delegation are weighing in on whether they support the imposition of tariffs. It’s largely “no.” The question then becomes whether they’re willing to do anything about it.
And all eyes are on Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, named the Senate’s most vulnerable Republican for the 2020 elections.
Gardner told Bloomberg News Monday that tariffs are “a bad idea, plain and simple.” His office declined to comment about whether his opposition would include any efforts to overturn the President’s authority under IEEPA.
But according to the New York Times, Senate Republicans held a closed-door meeting on Wednesday with White House officials on Trump’s legal authority to impose the tariffs.
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas told the officials that "I want you to take a message back’” to the White House," the Times reported, based on information from people who were in that meeting. Cruz reportedly added that "you didn’t hear a single yes" from the Republican conference and said the tariffs would result in a $30 billion tax increase on Texas.
Among other members of Colorado’s congressional delegation, Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse of Lafayette told Colorado Politics in a statement that, “The president’s threat to impose tariffs on Mexico provides no solutions with respect to reforming our immigration system. Instead, it will hurt American workers, American consumers and Colorado small businesses in a real and tangible way, and potentially sow further chaos over the situation on our Southern border. Instead of engaging in unnecessary trade wars, the president’s time would be better spent working collaboratively with Congress on comprehensive immigration reform.”
Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Denver told Colorado Politics that "tariffs on Mexico will hurt American consumers, workers, and businesses, and will do absolutely nothing to solve the real challenges on our border. The fact that the president is conflating the two only shows how little he knows about both issues.”
In addition, the president "is further escalating his self-inflicted trade war, and placing tariffs — especially ones opposed by his own party — on an important trade ally doesn’t seem like a successful approach.”
Colorado Politics did not receive a response from Colorado Springs Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn
Trump, in France for D-Day celebrations, told reporters Thursday that “a lot of people, senators included, they have no idea what they're talking about when it comes to tariffs. They have no — absolutely no idea.”
The Trump administration continues to negotiate with Mexican officials over immigration in an effort to stave off the tariffs.