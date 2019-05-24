Pueblo County Sheriff's Office officials say more than 50 pounds of dried pot and 27 mature marijuana plants were found in a home in the 400 block of South Latimer Drive in Pueblo West.
Deputies arrested 25-year-old Sebastian Gonzalez and 21-year-old Antonia Bassi. Both had previous addresses in Florida.
Authorities got a tip that there was an illegal grow in the home.
Detectives got a search warrant and entered the home where they found the plants, dried marijuana and Bassi. The Sheriff's office says the estimated street value of the plants and dried product is $80,000.