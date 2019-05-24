Antonia Bassi and Sebastian Gonzalez
Antonia Bassi, left, and Sebastian Gonzalez. Photos courtesy Pueblo County Sheriff's Office via KKTV.
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office officials say more than 50 pounds of dried pot and 27 mature marijuana plants were found in a home in the 400 block of South Latimer Drive in Pueblo West.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Sebastian Gonzalez and 21-year-old Antonia Bassi. Both had previous addresses in Florida.

Authorities got a tip that there was an illegal grow in the home.

Detectives got a search warrant and entered the home where they found the plants, dried marijuana and Bassi. The Sheriff's office says the estimated street value of the plants and dried product is $80,000.

