Believe it or not, there's a way that a Denver Broncos victory could earn you a free appliance or mattress, or both, even if you're not a fan of the team.
Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom have a limited-time offer. If the Broncos shut out the Raiders on Sunday, they'll pay for your mattress or appliance.
The company seems so confident that it's not above a little trash talk either. In its accompanying ad, which you can see here, a top 10 list of reasons why the Broncos will shut out the Raiders is provided. This includes "the Raiders didn't make parole on time" and my favorite, "even the Raiders gave up on Oakland," a reference to the teams move to Las Vegas in 2020.
Of course, earning something for free comes with some restrictions. You have to make your purchase quickly (September 12 to 15), your minimum purchase has to be at least $479 and the maximum payout is $3,000.
So what are your odds? Not that great. The last time the Broncos shut out the Raiders was 1995, when Denver thumped the then Los Angeles Raiders 27-0 on Oct. 16, a Monday night. Maybe the Broncos are due.