The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified two men killed in recent shootings in Colorado Springs.

- Gene Carnes, 22, was killed in a shooting Friday, Sept. 16, on the Bijou Street bridge over Interstate 25, according to a news release Thursday from Colorado Springs police.

Carnes’ death is the 33rd homicide investigation in the city in 2022. Carnes was a resident of Colorado Springs.

A suspect in the Bijou shooting was identified, detained and interviewed but not arrested, police said, because they did not have enough probable cause. Multiple witnesses were contacted and they provided varying descriptions of the suspect, so no definitive suspect information is available, police said.

- Trevor Branson, 19, was killed in a shooting Sunday at a residence in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Drive, near Powers Boulevard and North Carefree Drive, according to a news release Thursday from police.

Branson’s death is the 34th homicide investigation in the city this year. At this time in 2021, Colorado Springs police had reported 25 homicides.

No arrest has been made in the death of Branson.

Police also continue to investigate a Tuesday night shooting on Platte Avenue near Nevada Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs that hospitalized a man. No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to either investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs police at 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.