The El Paso County deputy involved in Friday's shooting that left one man wounded following a domestic violence report was identified Monday as Bethany Gibson, Colorado Springs Police Department announced.

Two El Paso County Sheriff's deputies responded to the domestic violence call at a home in the 1000 block of Chiricahua Drive about 9 p.m. and found an armed man, standing in the road, police said.

The first responding deputy, whose name was not made public, was able to get a woman and child to safety before hearing gunshots near the suspect's residence.

Deputy Gibson later arrived and found the man, armed and standing in the road. The man, whose name was not released, didn't comply with Gibson's verbal commands and aimed the weapon at her, police said.

Gibson fired at least one shot, hitting the man at least once. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening wounds, according to police. Neither of the deputies were injured.

The woman called 911 about her husband, who she said was intoxicated and threatening her, and that a child was also inside the home. The woman told dispatch that her husband left the home and was outside.

Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead investigative agency for the shooting to avoid potential conflicts of interest. Gibson has been placed on administrative leave. She has been employed with the Sheriff's Office since January 2013 and is assigned to the patrol division.