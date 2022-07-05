Colorado Springs police have released the identities of three victims involved in three separate traffic accidents in the last week or so.

The first accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. June 24 when a motorcycle traveling east on Woodmen Road struck a truck turning left onto Campus Drive, police said.

The motorcyclist, identified as 21-year-old Keyon Amos, received treatment from the Colorado Springs Fire Department and American Medical Response, but was later pronounced deceased on scene.

Police. meanwhile, identified 32-year-old Jowanna Gamble as the victim of a crash on June 27.

CSPD said her vehicle had been traveling south on Havenwood Drive when it left the roadway and crashed through a fence, a wooden shed and the backyard of a residence on Hickorywood Drive around 8:30 a.m.

Gamble was the vehicle's only occupant. She was treated on scene by members of AMR and the Fire Department before being transported to the hospital, where she died of her injuries a day later, police said.

A third crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m. Friday when a Mazda traveling north on Powers Boulevard collided with a truck waiting to turn left onto Aeroplaza Drive.

The driver of the Mazda, identified by officials as 33-year-old Benjamin Schuler, was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck's driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

These crashes are the 23rd, 24th and 25th fatal traffic crashes in Colorado Springs this year, 13 of which have been fatal motorcycle accidents, police said. The city saw 22 fatal crashes at this time last year.