A 32-year-old nurse from Twin Falls, Idaho, is being investigated for allegedly disposing of missing Woodland Park woman Kelsey Berreth's cellphone in Idaho, ABC News reported Wednesday.
"For now, ABC News is withholding her name because she has not been publicly identified or charged," reporter Clayton Sandell tweeted.
Patrick Frazee, 32, was charged with five felonies Monday in the apparent killing of his fiancee, who disappeared from Woodland Park on Thanksgiving Day.
Although her body hasn't been found, authorities say they uncovered evidence that led them to believe Berreth was slain in her townhome.
Frazee's charges include two first-degree murder counts under different theories of how the alleged killing was committed. He also faces three counts of solicitation to commit murder.
The couple's 1-year-old daughter is in the temporary custody of Berreth's relatives.
Berreth's employer received a text from her cellphone on Nov. 25, three days after she was last seen, saying she wouldn’t be at work the following week. Frazee told police he also received a text from her the same day.
Berreth has relatives in Idaho and Washington state and a transmission tower in Gooding, Idaho, about 800 miles from Woodland Park, pinged her cellphone Nov. 25. But Berreth's relatives have said she did not visit family members in Idaho or Washington state, and they were unaware of her having travel plans.
It's unclear who might be investigating the Twin Falls woman .
The FBI contacted the Twin Falls Police Department and Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 15 to ask for help with the investigation, a Twin Falls police statement says.
Detectives from both agencies worked with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the FBI "to prepare and serve several search warrants as well as processing some items of evidence," the statement says.
"The Twin Falls Police Department is not investigating anyone regarding the Kelsey Berreth case," spokesman Lt. Terry Thueson said in an email Wednesday.
A spokesman for the Woodland Park Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.