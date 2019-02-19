CRIPPLE CREEK • Idaho nurse Krystal Jean Kenney gave investigators a blow-by-blow account of the Thanksgiving Day murder of Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth and the grisly disposal of her body, a Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent testified Tuesday.
When Kenney entered Berreth's townhome two days after the killing, she found a horrifying scene — blood splattered on the walls, floor and children's toys.
Patrick Frazee, 32, allegedly had blindfolded Berreth with a sweater, telling her he wanted her to guess the fragrance of a scented candle. Instead, he bludgeoned her with a baseball bat, Kenney told investigators. She said she was in Idaho, and Frazee described the deed and enlisted her to come to Colorado to help him clean up the crime scene and create the appearance that Berreth had left town of her own will — partly by sending messages from the victim's phone.
"You don’t know how hard it was to go have Thanksgiving dinner after killing her," Frazee allegedly told Kenney, according to testimony by Colorado Bureau of Investigation Agent Greg Slater.
The alleged murder plot and ensuing cover-up were described for the first time at a preliminary hearing for Frazee, whose case has been steeped in secrecy for weeks. Attorneys and investigators are silenced by a gag order, and many investigative documents are held under seal.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Scott Sells ruled Tuesday that evidence was sufficient to merit a murder trial for Frazee, who remains held in the Teller County jail without bond. A trial likely will be scheduled when Frazee returns to enter a plea March 4.
In addition to Kenney’s statements to investigators — including an account of Frazee burning Berreth’s remains on his Florissant property, as his mother looked on — investigators detailed cellphone records, possible blood found under floorboards in Berreth's townhome and surveillance video that showed Frazee at a Woodland Park gas station filling a can with gasoline that might have been used to incinerate her body. Kenney can be seen in the same footage, investigators said.
The judge also heard a recording of a phone call between Frazee and a Woodland Park police officer investigating Berreth’s disappearance. He told the officer that Berreth had tried to end things between them and suggested that the child’s custody could be at stake.
After the killing, Frazee reportedly stuffed Berreth's body in a black bag, put it in the back of his pickup and drove to celebrate Thanksgiving with family, including his estranged brother, a Colorado Springs police officer.
Cellphone records show that Frazee’s and Berreth’s phones were connecting to the same cell tower near Cripple Creek, indicating the phones were together after Frazee left Woodland Park that day, authorities say.
Kenney told investigators that Frazee later drove the body to Nash Ranch in Fremont County and placed it on top of haystacks in a barn, Slater said. Kenney reportedly went to the ranch and helped Frazee retrieve the body. With Berreth's body in a Toyota Tacoma, they drove to Frazee's property in Teller County, where he used gasoline and oil to burn a tote containing the body and the baseball bat used to kill her.
"She (Kenney) stayed there for several hours while the fire burned," Slater testified. At one point at least, Frazee's mother, Sheila Frazee, reportedly came outside and looked.
Berreth, 29, went missing Nov. 22 — on Thanksgiving Day — and is presumed dead, though her remains haven’t been found. Frazee was arrested Dec. 21 and later charged in the apparent murder.
Kenney, 32, of Hansen, Idaho, is an ex-girlfriend of Frazee's who rekindled her relationship with him in March 2018, without Berreth’s knowledge, according to testimony.
She pleaded guilty to evidence tampering earlier this month, under a plea deal that requires her to cooperate with investigators and take the stand against Frazee. She faces up to 18 months in prison.
During the two months before the murder, Frazee allegedly had urged Kenney three times to kill Berreth, accounting for three counts of solicitation of murder against Frazee.
In convincing her to help, Frazee claimed Berreth was a “terrible mother” who abused their 14-month-old daughter. Authorities say they have no evidence that the child was harmed, and she appeared happy and healthy at the time.
In late September, the couple discussed drugging Berreth's coffee, and Kenney went so far as to knock on Berreth’s door posing as a neighbor with a caramel macchiato from Starbuck’s, Berreth’s favorite drink. Although Kenney said she handed Berreth the drink, she hadn’t put drugs in it, as she and Frazee allegedly had discussed.
Angered, Frazee later asked her to attack Berreth with a metal pole, which he supplied, and with a baseball bat, Kenney told authorities. Each time, Kenney said, she lost her nerve.
Then, on Nov. 22, Frazee called Kenney in Idaho and said, "You got to get here now. You got a mess to clean up," Slater testified.
That set her on her way to Colorado with a clean-up kit including rubber gloves, a protective body suit and trash bags. She said she walked into Berreth's home Nov. 24 after retrieving the keys from Frazee.
"When she opened the door, it was horrific," Slater said.
Kenney said she spent three to four hours in Berreth’s townhome, bleaching the walls and floors, removing the curtains and couch pillows and hunting for a tooth that Frazee said had been knocked out, Slater said.
As her involvement deepened, Kenney said, she grew to fear for herself and a child, believing Frazee would target them as he allegedly targeted Berreth.
During her confession, Kenney took investigators to Nash Ranch on Dec. 21 to show them where Berreth's body was stored, and to Frazee's property, showing where it was burned, Slater said. FBI evidence technicians and a Colorado Department of Public Safety arson investigator studied the alleged burn area and found evidence of accelerant but no remains. Frazee reportedly told Kenney he would “scoop her up” and dispose of her remains in a landfill or elsewhere.
Kenney told investigators that she drove to Idaho with Berreth's phone at Frazee's request. She texted him and Berreth's work supervisor from the phone.
Kenney also claimed she intentionally left blood inside Berreth’s fireplace and on a baby gate in the townhome, among other locations, hoping it would be discovered. For the same reason, she said, she intentionally turned on Berreth's phone at times while leaving Colorado, knowing it could be linked to the movements of her own phone. She reportedly believed it would tip off investigators and create a trail.
Kenney said she threw the keys to Berreth’s townhome into a gorge in Idaho and burned the woman's cellphone in her yard.
Prosecutors had sought to call Sheila Frazee to the stand Tuesday, but Judge Sells ruled that she did not have to testify after her attorney said in court she would invoke her right against self-incrimination. In petitioning the court, El Paso County District Attorney Dan May said Frazee allegedly told his mother to lie about Berreth in a campaign to paint her as a bad mother. May also said Sheila witnessed the burning of evidence in the killing.
Slater also revealed that forensic testing found traces of Berreth's blood in her bathroom. Berreth's family notified the CBI after finding blood on a toilet Dec. 6. Woodland Park police and the CBI had come up empty in their sweep of the house Dec. 3 and 4.
Cellphone records from the day of Berreth's disappearance showed that Frazee called his mother, Sheila, at 4:24 p.m., Slater said. His phone connected to the tower that services Berreth's house.
At 4:37 p.m., Frazee called Kenney's Idaho number — also from the vicinity of Berreth's home — and received a return call from that number minutes later.
Woodland Park police Cmdr. Chris Adams told the court that on Nov. 23, Berreth's and Frazee's phones were "hitting off" the tower that services Frazee's Florissant home.
Kenney was seen on surveillance video Nov. 24 at a Conoco in Florissant. Also captured in that video was Frazee, filling a 5-gallon jug of gasoline.
On Nov. 25, Kenney's and Berreth's phones simultaneously pinged in Grand Junction.
Also that day, Berreth's supervisor got a text from her saying she wouldn't be at work and was going to visit her grandmother, Slater said. Kelsey's mother, Cheryl, told Slater that Kelsey never mentioned the trip.
Cheryl also told Slater that she got a text from Berreth's phone Nov. 24 saying she'd call the next day. That call never came, said Slater.
Sean Frazee, Patrick's brother and a Colorado Springs police officer, dropped by Patrick's house at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 22, Adams said. Patrick was not home but arrived "a little later" with the couple’s child. Nothing was out of the ordinary, Adams said. Patrick and Sean Frazee were described as “estranged.”
Adams also described a Dec. 2 recorded call between Frazee and a Woodland Park police officer. Frazee told the officer that Berreth wanted to end their relationship. She wanted "space," he told police. "We'd figure out custody arrangements from there," Frazee said.
In the recorded call, Frazee also claimed Berreth suffered from depression and went to a clinic in California for treatment in August 2018. After getting out, she complained of the stress from weekday work commutes between Woodland Park and Pueblo.
In 2017, Frazee confiscated Berreth's gun after she threatened herself with it, Slater said, saying the episode was related to investigators by Berreth’s mother. The couple were arguing about finances when Berreth said, "Maybe I would be better off dead" and pointed the gun at her head.
Before Tuesday, the only possible motive for the presumed killing was found in an amended complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court in the wrongful-death lawsuit brought by Berreth’s family against Frazee. In it, they claim Frazee, who had the keys to Berreth’s townhome, demanded full custody of their daughter and killed her when she refused.
Slater testified Tuesday that detectives found a custody petition during a search of Frazee’s home. The documents were filled out beginning in August but weren’t filed with a court, Slater said.
The case, which has attracted international attention, also led to a custody battle over the couple’s daughter pitting Berreth’s parents against Frazee’s mother. A judge has granted temporary custody to Berreth’s parents.
Frazee’s friends have described him as a hard-working rancher, farrier and horse trainer who lived on his family’s 35-acre property in Florissant. Some speak of him as an average Joe, while others describe him as a caring father who would help anyone.
Their claims that Frazee has been unfairly connected to the death took a jolt earlier this month when Kenney pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence.
"I learned Patrick Frazee had committed a homicide," Kenney testified, reading from a handwritten statement. She cried while admitting that she helped hide a cellphone, disclosing nothing on the record about the murder or other parts of the apparent cover-up.
Kenney’s plea deal bars her from discussing the case.
The Gazette's Liz Forster contributed to this story.