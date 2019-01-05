Sources have confirmed with 11 News sister station KMVT in Idaho a woman named Krystal (Kenney) Lee was questioned in the case of a missing Woodland Park mom.
According to KMVT Lee lives within Twin Falls County. She is a registered nurse at St. Luke’s Health System. A hospital spokeswoman confirmed with KMVT Lee is on a leave of absence.
The connection between that Lee and Berreth's fiance Patrick Frazee — who is charged with Kelsey Berreth’s murder — is still unclear.
Police have said there was a cell phone ping in Gooding, Idaho, from Berreth's phone three days after she was last seen.