An Idaho nurse pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in the disappearance and apparent murder of Kelsey Berreth in Woodland Park.
Krystal Jean Lee Kenney, 32, of Hansen, Idaho, accepted the plea deal at her advisement hearing Friday in exchange for her testimony against Patrick Frazee, Berreth's fiance and alleged killer.
"I learned Patrick Frazee had committed a homicide," Kenney said in court, reading from a handwritten statement. Choking back tears, she said she moved the victim's cellphone with the intent to impair the investigation.
The charge against Kenney is a felony that normally results in up to 18 months in prison. She is also eligible for probation and community corrections.
A sentence will not be imposed until after Patrick Frazee's case has concluded. A review hearing is set for June 24. Kenney was not taken into custody.
Kenney also agreed not to speak with the media as a condition of her plea deal.
Authorities haven’t accused her of playing a direct role in Berreth’s apparent murder. Kenney reportedly had a romantic relationship with Frazee, who has been charged with five counts in the case, including first-degree murder.
Although no body has been located, authorities say they believe Berreth, 29, was slain in her Woodland Park home on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22.
That was the same day that Berreth met with Frazee to hand off their 1-year-old daughter for a visit, authorities have said.
The woman’s disappearance spawned a monthlong nationwide search — and reported complaints by Frazee that investigators had jumped to the conclusion he was involved.
Frazee, 32, was arrested Dec. 21. He is being held without bond at the Teller County jail, awaiting a Feb. 19 preliminary hearing at which prosecutors are expected to lay out their evidence against him. An arrest affidavit detailing grounds for his arrest has been sealed from public view.
Woodland Park police have said a tower in Gooding, Idaho, pinged Berreth’s cellphone three days after she disappeared. Gooding is roughly 40 miles from where Kenney lives, according to court records.