An Idaho nurse is expected to appear Friday in Teller County District Court in Cripple Creek in connection with the disappearance and presumed killing of Kelsey Berreth, the Woodland Park mother who authorities believe was killed by her fiance.
Krystal Jean Kenney, 32, faces one count of tampering with physical evidence, a felony, court records show. She has a hearing set for 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Kenney is expected to plead guilty to at least one crime during the Friday hearing, ABC News reported.
ABC said it learned of the plea bargain from two of the woman’s relatives, who spoke anonymously because the deal hasn’t been announced publicly. The relatives said she has been cooperating with authorities, who have been investigating allegations that the nurse might have disposed of evidence, the report said.
ABC said it was unable to reach Kenney’s attorney for comment.
Berreth, a 29-year-old flight instructor, was last seen in public on surveillance video on Thanksgiving Day shopping with her 15-month-old daughter at the Woodland Park Safeway. Three days later, a tower in Gooding, Idaho, pinged her cellphone.
Although her body has not been found, authorities believe she was killed at her Woodland Park townhome.
The man she planned to marry and the father of her child, Patrick Frazee, 32, of Florissant, has been charged with first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder in Berreth’s death.
Kenney reportedly knew Frazee, although their relationship remains unclear. According to two family members, Kenney said she only helped Frazee because he threatened her life, ABC reported.