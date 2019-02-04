An Idaho nurse is expected to plead guilty to at least one charge in connection to the case of Kelsey Berreth, the missing Woodland Park mother and flight instructor, ABC News reported Monday.
The network said Krystal Lee, 32, of Twin Falls is scheduled to appear in a Teller County courtroom in Cripple Creek this week.
ABC said it learned of the plea bargain from two of Lee's relatives, who spoke anonymously because the deal hasn't been announced publicly. The relatives said Lee has been cooperating with authorities, who have been investigating allegations that the nurse may have disposed of evidence, the report said.
ABC did not specify which charges may be involved, or whether jail time is a possibility. The network was unable to reach Lee's attorney for comment.
The Teller County clerk of court, meanwhile, told The Gazette on Monday that the court has no record of any charges or upcoming court appearances for Lee.
However, DA spokeswoman Lee Richards said there is a “case” against Lee and that it is sealed.
“She’s got a court date Friday. It’s sealed," Richards said. "We can’t say more than that right now.”