A former Idaho nurse who admitted she scrubbed a bloody crime scene after Teller County rancher Patrick Frazee killed his fiancée Kelsey Berreth in Woodland Park is expected to receive a reduced sentence today.
Krystal Jean Kenney faces between a year and 18 months in prison for evidence tampering — a break from the three-year sentence she received in January 2020.
The new penalty is to be imposed at 9 a.m. by Teller County District Judge Scott Sells. The hearing will be held virtually with no parties in attendance. Kenney’s attorney, Dru Nielsen, said she should be eligible for automatic release, once she receives credit for time served and good behavior.
Kenney’s resentencing comes a month after a three-judge panel from the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that Sells erred by sentencing Kenney in the "aggravated" range. The panel sent the case back to Sells, ordering him to re-sentence Kenney within the lower "presumptive" range.
The panel found that Kenney, also known as Krystal Lee, did not admit factors meriting an aggravated sentence as part of her February 2019 plea deal, according to the ruling. Nor did she formally consent to “judicial fact finding” necessary for the judge to impose an aggravated sentence of his own accord.
CO Appeals Court overturns 3-year sentence for former nurse who helped Patrick Frazee after Kelsey Berreth murder
Her sentencing in the aggravated range violated Kenney’s constitutional rights under Blakely v. Washington, a 2004 Supreme Court decision.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser declined to ask the Colorado Supreme Court to intervene, despite a request by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which prosecuted the case. Weiser said he agreed with the appeals court decision.
Former District Attorney Dan May previously called Kenney’s plea bargain a “deal with the devil” necessary to build the case against Frazee and secure her testimony against him.
Patrick Frazee trial: 'Please stop,' Kelsey Berreth pleaded as she was beaten to death, says witness
During her two turns on the witness stand at Frazee’s 2019 trial, Kenney testified how Frazee acknowledged beating Berreth to death with a baseball bat while their toddler daughter lay in another room. Although she wasn’t present for the attack, she described how she put on a hazardous materials suit and scrubbed blood from the Woodland Park townhouse where it happened, and later helped Frazee dispose of Berreth’s body and her phone.
Frazee was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole plus 156 years. He is serving the sentence at Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility in Crowley County.