The El Paso County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday identified the woman whose body was found near the side of U.S. 24 last week.
Dedrea L. Duncan, 22, was found dead alongside the roadway about 6 a.m. July 31, the Sheriff's Office said. Details on how she was killed were not released and no suspects were named.
Duncan's body was found after a caller reported seeing her body. Detectives are investigating her death as a homicide and do not believe there is a threat to the public, the Sheriff's Office said.
Duncan was a former student at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, a spokesman for the school confirmed. She enrolled in classes during the fall semesters of 2017 and 2018, but had not graduated.
A memorial was created along U.S. 24 where flowers, prayer candles, a dream catcher and a few empty bottles of Mickey’s, a malt liquor, were placed next to photos of Duncan Tuesday.
Anyone with information regarding her death can call the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (719) 520-6666.
Duncan's death marks the 8th homicide in unincorporated El Paso County in 2020.