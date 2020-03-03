Law enforcement officials on Tuesday identified a man fatally shot by an off-duty Colorado Springs police officer last week at a fast-food drive-thru when the man claimed he had a gun.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the man killed in the Thursday incident as Desmond Hayes, 28.

Colorado Springs police on Tuesday identified the officer involved as Lucas Aragon.

Aragon was inside his personal vehicle about 3:30 a.m. Feb. 27 at Carl's Jr., 1059 Space Center Dr., when a man got in the car and said he had a gun, according to Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the shooting. Aragon fired at least one round at the man, who died at the scene.

Aragon, who has been employed by the department since July 2017, was placed on paid administrative leave, following police protocol when deadly force is used.

A Sheriff's Office spokeswoman on Monday didn't say if Hayes was armed. A call to a spokeswoman on Tuesday was not immediately returned.

Last week's shooting comes about seven months after a fatal police shooting in southeast Colorado Springs, in which Aragon and two other officers shot and killed an armed man inside the foyer of a senior living apartment. Police said he refused commands to put up his hands and continued to pace with a gun in his hand.

Twenty gunshot wounds were found on 38-year-old Joshua Vigil's head, back, chest, stomach and foot, an autopsy showed.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office deemed the July 23 shooting justified, saying Vigil's "increasingly erratic behavior" put the officers in a situation that jeopardized their safety and the safety of the residents.

No charges were filed in that shooting, but the the district attorney's office determined a statement Aragon made before arriving at the senior complex was "troubling."

According to the DA's office, while Aragon was in his parked patrol car before the shooting, he heard a radio call about an unrelated domestic violence situation — involving a suspect with a knife. Aragon told another officer: “Let’s just go help, so if we can shoot this dude," according to footage from his body-worn camera.

While the officers were on their way to the domestic violence call, they were rerouted to the senior living complex. When asked about his statement in a later interview, Aragon said he was talking about the suspect with the knife but said he never planned to shoot him, according to the DA's office.

A police spokesman said in a statement that Aragon's comment "does not reflect how the Colorado Springs Police Department expects our officers to interact and speak about our citizens” and that an internal investigation is underway. Sgt. Jason Newton said Monday the investigation is not yet complete.

The Deadly Force Investigation Team, which is required to investigate officer-involved shootings under Senate Bill 219, will investigate the Feb. 27 shooting. The District Attorney will ultimately determine whether the shooting was justified.

Gazette reporter Olivia Prentzel contributed to this report.