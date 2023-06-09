A motorcyclist who died in a crash June 3 was identified as Colorado Springs resident Luis Cruz, according to the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

Police found the rider after responding to a call at 7:15 p.m. about a traffic crash near Barnes Road and Charlotte Parkway, just east of Powers Boulevard. Cruz was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries, police said in a news release Friday.

Cruz, 33, was driving east on Barnes when he hit a curb and guardrail, then was ejected from the motorcycle, according to police.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the single-vehicle crash, police said.

The coroner's office also this week said Jace Bajza died in a single-vehicle crash off East Woodmen Road and Gold Sage Drive at about 11:50 p.m. Monday.

These were the 20th and 21st traffic fatalities this year in Colorado Springs. At this time in 2022, Colorado Springs had 16 fatal crashes.