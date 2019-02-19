School districts across the Pikes Peak region are delayed after a frigid winter storm blanketed roads in snow and ice.
Districts on two-hour delays include Academy District 20, Cheyenne Mountain District 12, Colorado Springs District 11, Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 and Lewis-Palmer District 38. Fort Carson, Schriever Air Force Base and the University of Colorado Colorado Springs are also on a two-hour delay.
The city tweeted that low temperatures "have made deicing operations difficult" and that drivers should expect slick conditions Tuesday morning. Colorado Springs police are still on accident alert.
Most of the snow fell overnight Sunday to Monday, dropping 1 inch on southern Colorado Springs and upwards of 3.5 inches in northern parts of the city, according to the National Weather Service. Monument recorded 2 inches, while Cascade and Woodland Park reported 5.5 and 2 inches, respectively.
A winter weather watch issued Sunday is slated to last until 11 a.m., though Colorado Springs may see a second round of flurries Tuesday night, the weather service said. Total snow accumulations for the day are less than an inch.
Temperatures will remain in the teens and possibly high single digits Tuesday. The weather service predicted a high of 20 degrees and a low of 6.