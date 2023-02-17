Pueblo police said slick road conditions and high speeds are likely the cause of the fatal crash that occurred along southbound Interstate 25 near the Dillon Drive exit early Thursday morning.

Responding officers found the vehicle upside down in the northbound lanes of I-25, according to a news release. A deceased adult male was in the driver's seat, police said.

Police investigation determined the vehicle was heading southbound on the interstate when the driver lost control on the icy roadway, according to the release. The vehicle then went airborne after hitting the guardrail and rolled onto its top, police said.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, police said.