Skiers and riders, get your bids ready! 30 old trail signs from Steamboat Ski Resort are up for auction.

Powder fans will now have a chance to grab a slice of Steamboat history this ski season with the Trail Sign Auction. Most bids are already climbing toward $1,000, with a few having already surpassed it. Among the highest are the “Why Not” trail sign set at $1,310, “Chutes 1,2, & 3 Deso’s” trail sign at $1,000, and “Vogue” trail sign for $990.

The auction closes Thursday, October 31 at 11:59 pm and proceeds benefit Steamboat Ski Resort’s Environmental Fund at the Yampa Valley Community Foundation.

For a second shot at history, Rocky Mountain Youth Corps is auctioning off a rare pair of items including a Steamboat Gondola Cabin and a Bottle of Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey from their Sixth Millionth Barrel.

Steamboat will officially open on Saturday, November 23 for the 2019-20 ski season. Famed for its Champagne Powder®, the resort offers 2,965 acres of skiable terrain served by 18 lifts and 169 trails. The resort has received over 30 inches of snow in the last month.

For a full list of opening and closing days for all of Colorado’s ski resorts for the 2019-2020 winter season, click here.

Signs must be picked up in person at the Steamboat Ski Resort Ticket Office from November 4-10. For more details, click here.

