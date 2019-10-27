Skiers and riders, get your bids ready! 30 old trail signs from Steamboat Ski Resort are up for auction.

Powder fans will now have a chance to grab a slice of Steamboat history this ski season with the Trail Sign Auction. Most bids are already climbing toward $1,000, with a few having already surpassed it. Among the highest are the “Why Not” trail sign set at $1,310, “Chutes 1,2, & 3 Deso’s” trail sign at $1,000, and “Vogue” trail sign for $990.

The auction closes Thursday, October 31 at 11:59 pm and proceeds benefit Steamboat Ski Resort’s Environmental Fund at the Yampa Valley Community Foundation.