Heavy snow has hit Colorado, prompting the closure of Independence Pass for the winter season.
This comes early, with Independence Pass typically closing around Nov. 7, with the goal to reopen on Memorial Day weekend.
Snow has been heavy enough in the Independence Pass area to result in an early season avalanche. The avalanche did not cover the road or endanger any drivers.
The Aspen area is expected to get 6 to 8 inches of snow during the current storm, with more expected at higher elevations.
Independence Pass, part of Colorado 82, connects Aspen to Twin Lakes. It’s notorious for its steep drops and lack of guardrails, reaching an altitude of 12,095 feet.