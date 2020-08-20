Eight detainees being held in the Teller County Jail for Immigration and Customs Enforcement say they have ended a hunger strike they started last week to protest their transfer from a Denver-area facility.
Some are so distraught over conditions at the jail in Divide that they reportedly are ceasing their legal appeals to remain in the United States and are asking to be deported back to their home countries, said Carolyn Jennings, a volunteer with Casa de Paz, whose members visit incarcerated detainees and provide other services for them.
“Several men have given up their appeals and are allowing themselves to be deported just to get out of that jail,” Jennings said. “The strikers gave up when ICE threatened to force feed them."
An ICE spokeswoman continued to deny that any detainees in the Teller County Jail or anywhere else in the region have gone on hunger strikes in recent months. ICE defines a hunger strike as nine consecutive missed meals and going for 72 hours without food, including from the commissary, where inmates can purchase edible items.
“This unfortunately does happen where they say we’re going on a hunger strike, and they’ll miss one or two meals but then eat meals out of the commissary,” said Alethea Smock, who handles public affairs for ICE operations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and Montana.
Under ICE policy, detainees who do not eat for 72 hours are referred to medical staff for mental and physical evaluation and possible treatment. Food and liquids may be administered either voluntarily or involuntarily, with continued monitoring of food and water intake for the health and safety of the detainees, Smock said.
“ICE does not retaliate in any way against hunger strikers; ICE explains the negative health effects of not eating to our detainees, and they are under close medical observation by ICE or contract medical providers,” she said.
The men have been held in medium security at the Teller County Jail since July 11, when they were moved without apparent explanation from the Contract Detention Facility in Aurora.
ICE relocates detainees for “operational concerns,” Smock said.
“We routinely transfer people between detention centers for a variety of reasons,” she said.
According to Jennings, the detainees want to go back to the Aurora location because they have been subject to racist remarks, obscenities and threats of physical violence from other inmates at the Teller County Jail.
Smock said ICE has a no-tolerance policy for any abusive or inappropriate behavior in detention facilities.
ICE has received no official complaints from detainees in Teller County, she said. However, grievances can be made to other agencies, she added.
Among the detainees' grievances is claims the food at the Teller County Jail is inedible. Janamjet Singh Sodhi, who goes by the name “Jimmy,” told Jennings that he lost 10 pounds in the first month after arriving at the jail in Divide because the food is so bad.
Sodhi, who’s from India and a practicing Sikh, also reported to friends he was not being allowed to wear religious articles including a bracelet or head covering, which is required when praying.
ICE regulations allow turbans and other religious headwear in all areas of a detention facility, "subject to the normal considerations of the safety, security and orderly operation of the facility, including inspection by staff,” Smock said.
Contract facilities, such as the Teller County Jail, are required to follow the same ICE standards, Smock said, including those pertaining to religious concerns.
Teller County Jail spokesman sheriff's Cmdr. Greg Couch referred all questions about the detainees to ICE.
Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell twice has been sued over his cooperation with ICE in holding suspected undocumented immigrants at the request of federal immigration agents. A Teller County Court judge in April dismissed an American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado lawsuit involving six plaintiffs, ruling Mikesell has that authority.
A lawsuit the ACLU filed in July 2018 came after a man with a phony Permanent Resident Card, or green card, was arrested in Cripple Creek for using $8.25 another gambler had left on a slot machine.
He was taken to the Teller County Jail and placed under an ICE detainer, which allows inmates to be held for up to 48 hours after they would normally be released.
That suit was dismissed in February 2019, after Mikesell filed an agreement with ICE, essentially training some deputies to be federal immigration enforcement officers. Mikesell is the only Colorado sheriff to have such an agreement with ICE. El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder had been holding ICE detainees, but was ordered by a judge to stop after the ACLU sued.
Detainees remain in custody for as long as their lawyers continue to fight an immigration case on their behalf, Smock said.
“ICE’s job is to take them into custody and get them back to their home countries as quickly as possible,” she said.