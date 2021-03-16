Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High near 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.