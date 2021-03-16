A three car pile-up shut down a section of Interstate 25 Monday night after a driver hit a patch of ice and lost control of a vehicle, law enforcement said.
Colorado Springs police responded to the crash on the southbound lanes of I-25 near South Rockrimmon Boulevard shortly after 11 p.m. when a driver of a Hyundai sedan hit a patch of ice, lost control of the vehicle and smashed into the guardrail, officers said.
Another driver in a Kia sedan stopped to check on the driver in the Hyundai after seeing the crash. While stopped, a Mitsubishi coupe tried to pass a tractor trailer on the road and rammed into the Kia, police said.
The driver of the Mitsubishi was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. All three cars were severely damaged, police said.
The interstate was closed for about an hour and a half after the crashes, officers said.