Call it a Christmas miracle: Colorado’s Ice Castles will open this weekend.
Kids and adults alike can feel the spirit of the season inside the winter wonderland — a soaring maze of walls, cathedrals, fountains and slides that glow every color of the rainbow against the twinkling night sky over Summit County.
After last year’s smashing debut, the attraction opens at 4 p.m. Friday in Dillon. Ice Castles will stay open until 10:30 p.m. and reopen at noon Saturday and Sunday.
For a complete schedule, go to icecastles.com/dillon, where you’ll want to buy tickets in advance to guarantee admittance. Weekend tickets for adults (12 and older) are $18.95 and $14.95 for kids.
A news release Wednesday credited colder conditions this month for the opening, almost a week earlier than last year. Artisans grow and harvest as many as 10,000 icicles, stacking them on top of each other and spraying water that freezes, acting like mortar. Cathedrals grow upwards of 30 feet, with Technicolor LED lights embedded.
Tens of thousands of people explored Ice Castles last year, meandering through passages to captivating alcoves. The Utah-based company also has locations in Midway, Utah; Excelsior, Minn.; Lincoln, N.H.; Lake Geneva, Wis.; and Edmonton, Alberta.