Editor's note: The National Weather Service corrected its measurement of the snowfall east of the Air Force Academy from 8 inches to 5.6 inches that in Monument from 1 to 2 inches to 6.5 inches. This story has been changed to reflect the update.
Click here for a full list of closures and delays around the Pikes Peak region.
Click here for traffic and road conditions in the Pikes Peak region.
Click here for flight delays and cancellations from the Colorado Springs Airport.
Click here for the latest road conditions around Colorado.
A blizzard sweeping across the Front Range has iced over roads and prompted closures across El Paso and Teller Counties.
Commuters are advised to leave extra time to get to work and plan out their route. Major road closures include both directions of U.S. 24 between Peterson Boulevard and Interstate 70 (Limon), and Woodmen Road between Black Forest and Meridian Boulevard. Commercial vehicles are also required to chain up on I-25 between mile markers 159 and 193, Colorado State Patrol tweeted.
Colorado Springs is on accident alert. Police ask anyone involved in an accident that does not result in a death, serious injury, crime or property damage to exchange information with the other driver and to file a cold report at coloradosprings.gov.
The storm also shut down Fort Carson, Schriever Air Force Base, the U.S. Air Force Academy, University of Colorado Colorado Springs, Pikes Peak Community College, Academy School District 20, Colorado Springs District 11, School District 49 and Lewis-Palmer District 38, among others. For a full list of delays and closures, click here.
As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service in Pueblo measured 5.6 inches of snow east of the Air Force Academy, 6.5 inches in Monument, 1 inch at Peterson Air Force Base and 1 inch or less in central Colorado Springs.
Patchy and blowing snow is expected to continue through the early afternoon, with another inch of snow possible.
Winds steadily sped up early Tuesday, with 35 mph winds and 48 mph gusts recorded at the Colorado Springs Airport at 5:54 a.m. An hour earlier, the weather service observed 28 mph winds and 46 mph gusts at the airport. By the end of the day, though, winds should gradually die off to 5 to 15 mph.
The sun is forecast to return Wednesday with a predicted high of 43 degrees.