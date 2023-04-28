Overnight construction along I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue will begin next week as part of the Military Access, Mobility, and Safety Improvement Project, according to a press release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Officials said beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, May 4, drivers can anticipate left lane closures along northbound I-25 between mile markers 132 and 135, with marked detours provided. Closures will be instituted between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

On Thursday, May 4, northbound traffic along the interstate will be directed to the newly constructed southbound lanes, separated by temporary barriers, to allow for the construction of the new northbound lanes, according to the release.

“Motorists can expect new on- and off-ramps, lane closures, ramp closures and several detours with the traffic switch,” CDOT said.

The Military Access, Safety, and Mobility Project is an $161 million project with the goal of promoting safety and efficiency throughout roadways in west and south Colorado Springs.

“The delivery of these improvements will strengthen and enhance the redundancy of strategic movement between the nationally significant El Paso County military installations of Fort Carson, Peterson Space Force Base, Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station, and Schriever Space Force Base,” according to CDOT.