A 28-year-old woman is accused of killing her wife during a fight outside of their apartment complex near Palmer Park, an arrest affidavit shows.
Jamie Crawford was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Candace R. Jones, 35.
The shooting was reported about 9 p.m. in the 3300 block of Knoll Lane, near North Carefree Circle and North Academy Boulevard.
Crawford gave police the following account, the affidavit shows:
Crawford and Jones argued as Crawford drove them home Friday night. When they pulled into the apartment complex parking lot, Crawford stopped the car and told Jones to get out.
At first Jones refused, but the women ultimately got out and began pushing each other. The fight escalated, and then Jones turned to confront a passerby who threatened to call the police. At some point, Crawford realized she had her gun in her hand and it had been emptied of bullets.
Crawford said she didn’t know how the gun had gotten into her hand or what had happened. She didn’t know what to do, so she went home, leaving Jones behind. Crawford said she had seen that Jones was bleeding, “but that the blood was not concerning” and she didn’t provide any aid.
Witnesses told police they heard the women yelling at each other before the shooting, the affidavit says. One witness told police she heard one of the women say “I’m done bae, I’m done bae,” just before shots were fired.
Once she got home, Crawford called 911 using a different name, saying she had heard yelling and gunshots, the affidavit says.
Jones’ death is the city’s 32nd homicide of 2018. There were 27 at this time last year.
Crawford remained in El Paso County jail without bond on Tuesday, inmate records show.
Anyone with information can call 444-7000, or to remain anonymous, call 634-7867.