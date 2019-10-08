Election 2020 Hillary Clinton
Buy Now

the associated press

Hillary Clinton at a Harvard University appearance in Cambridge, Mass., on May 25, 2018.

 Charles Krupa / AP

Hillary Clinton told a PBS reporter that she could win against President Trump in a 2020 rematch after he mockingly urged her to run again.

"I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren," Trump said Tuesday on Twitter. "Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting 'C' Subpoena!"

"Don’t tempt me. Do your job," Clinton said in response to the tweet.

Clinton, 71, told PBS reporter Judy Woodruff that she would win in 2020 if she ran.

"So maybe there does need to be a re-match. I mean obviously I can beat him again," Clinton said, before saying she was kidding.

Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton have been on a media tour this month promoting their new book The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.

Clinton has denied she has plans to run but has continued to keep herself in the political spotlight by criticizing Trump and calling him an "illegitimate president." In 2016, she lost the race to Trump by 304 electoral votes to 227 but won the popular vote by almost 3 million votes.

Read this at Washington Examiner.

Tags

Load comments