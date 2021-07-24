Interstate 70 has been reopened once again after a flash flood warning closed the highway about two hours after it completely reopened Saturday afternoon.
Saturday's safety closure was implemented at around 3:45 p.m. after days of being closed due to heavy debris flow Thursday evening. Crews were already ready to shut the road down, as they had been told to wait near safety closure points among a flash flood watch.
The state transportation department reopened I-70 for the second time Saturday at around 5:20 p.m.
The department originally reopened east and westbound lanes of travel on I-70 Saturday afternoon, following round-the-clock efforts by crews to clear some of the debris flow that spilled onto the roadway Thursday evening.
Before it was closed again, some parts of the highway had been reduced to single-lane travel, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.
For the most part, right-hand lanes were blocked in areas where crews are still working to clear debris, like the box culvert that was previously plugged by debris near Spruce Creek, or mile marker 129, and roughly a mile west of the Hanging Lake Tunnel. Elsewhere in the canyon, drivers should be able to travel in two lanes, spokeswoman Tracy Trulove said.
The debris field that partially dammed the Colorado River, Trulove said, will continue to be worked on into next week as crews plan to rechannel the river to move it away from the bike path and wall it pushed water up against, threatening the integrity of the highway.
Trulove added that crews had been able to get a better look at the wall after the Shoshone Generating Station reduced water flow.
The box culvert, Trulove said, that had prevented proper drainage Friday because it had been inundated with debris was mostly cleared Saturday, which took some time because crews had to truck the debris out of the area load by load.