Interstate 70 remained closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon on Thursday because of a flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service and rapid shifts in weather, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The interstate between Dotesro and Glenwood Springs was closed at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday for a flash flood warning, and remained closed while a flash flood watch is in place "out of an abundance of caution," the department said.

The Grizzly Creek burn scar experienced "significant precipitation" Wednesday night, although no new mudslides or damage was reported, the department said, adding that a new mudslide in the canyon could result in an extended closure of the interstate.

Several rain gauges measured more than 1 inch of rain, the National Weather Service said, with between a quarter to a half-inch of that rainfall happening on Thursday.

Because of rapid shifts in the weather and the high uncertainty in the forecast, the interstate remained closed because the flash flood watch in place could turn into a flash flood warning quickly.

Thursday’s rain, however, was steady throughout the day, and didn’t reach the high hourly rates of precipitation that typically cause flooding and mudslides, though it was enough to saturate the ground, National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Aleksa said.

The state transportation department has been closing the canyon when a flash flood warning is issued.

The recent repairs "held up" through the most recent storms, the department said.

Crews worked on roadway repairs during the past week after flooding, mudslides and debris flows destroyed parts of the intestate during severe rain events over the past month.

On Thursday, the state transportation department said that crews were scheduled to wait at closure points around the clock until Friday morning, when the flash flood watch is set to expire.

Once the watch expires, the threat of rain for the weekend will likely give way to hot air moving in from the west, though there is a chance for isolated showers and storms, Aleksa said.

“It looks like the widespread nature of the moisture and rainfall looks pretty minimal as drier air moves in through the west and then continues that way through the weekend,” he said. “It does look like today is really the last big day as far as the heavy rain threat.”

The interstate in the canyon was closed for more than two weeks starting on July 29. It reopened Saturday to one lane of traffic in each direction.

The agency is recommending drivers use the northern detour around the closure.

Westbound drivers should exit I-70 at Exit 205 in Silverthorne, go north on Colorado 9 toward Kremmling, then west on Highway 40 through Steamboat Springs then south on Colorado 13 in Craig to Interstate 70 in West Rifle. Eastbound drivers should travel the detour in reverse.

Visitors and local residents trying to access Glenwood Springs and the Roaring Fork Valley can get off the interstate at Exit 87, then return at Exits 90, 97 or 105.