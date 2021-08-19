Interstate 70 in both directions remained closed through Glenwood Canyon on Thursday because of a flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service and rapid shifts in weather, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The interstate between Dotesro and Glenwood Springs was closed at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed while a flash flood watch is in place "out of an abundance of caution," the department said.

The Grizzly Creek burn scar experienced "significant precipitation" Wednesday night, although no new mudslides or damage was reported, the agency said.

Several rain gauges have measured more than 1 inch of rain, the agency said.

Because of rapid shifts in the weather and the high uncertainty in the forecast, the interstate will remain closed because the flash flood watch in place could turn into a flash flood warning quickly.

The agency has been closing the canyon when a flash flood warning is issued.

The recent repairs "held up" through the most recent storms, the department said.

Crews worked on roadway repairs during the past week after flooding, mudslides and debris flows destroyed parts of the intestate during severe rain events over the past month.

The interstate was closed for more than two weeks starting on July 29. It reopened Saturday to one lane of traffic in each direction.

The agency is recommending drivers use the northern detour around the closure.

Westbound drivers should exit I-70 at Exit 205 in Silverthorne, go north on Colorado 9 toward Kremmling, then west on Highway 40 through Steamboat Springs then south on Colorado 13 in Craig to Interstate 70 in West Rifle. Eastbound drivers should do the detour in reverse.

Visitors and local residents trying to access Glenwood Springs and the Roaring Fork Valley can get off the interstate at Exit 87, then return at Exits 90, 97 or 105.