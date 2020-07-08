GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A small brush fire forced the closure of both directions of Interstate 70 through a portion of Glenwood Canyon in western Colorado Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said I-70 was closed between the Grizzly Creek exit and the Shoshone exit. That's about a two-mile stretch.
🚫I-70 is CLOSED in both directions in Glenwood Canyon due to a fire. No estimated time of reopening at this time. All conditions and updates at https://t.co/bjBVfjLWOG.🚫#knowbeforeyougo #I70 #cotrip pic.twitter.com/k4bjhNwMFN— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 8, 2020
CDOT tweeted at about 3:15 p.m. that I-70 was closed in both directions with no estimated time for reopening. Click here for statewide travel updates.