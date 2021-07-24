East and westbound lanes of travel reopened on Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon, after crews were able to clear some of the debris flow that spilled onto the roadway Thursday evening.
Eastbound lanes reopened at around 1:15 p.m., after westbound lanes opened at around 5:15 Saturday morning. Some parts of the highway have been reduced to single-lane travel, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.
For the most part, right-hand lanes have been blocked in areas where crews are still working to clear debris, like the box culvert that was previously plugged by debris near Spruce Creek, or mile marker 129, and roughly a mile west of the Hanging Lake Tunnel. Elsewhere in the canyon, drivers should be able to travel in two lanes, spokeswoman Tracy Trulove said.
The debris field that partially dammed the Colorado River, Trulove said, will continue to be worked on into next week as crews plan to rechannel the river to move it away from the bike path and wall it pushed water up against, threatening the integrity of the highway.
Trulove added that crews had been able to get a better look at the wall after the Shoshone Generating Station reduced water flow
The box culvert, Trulove said, that had prevented proper drainage on Friday because it had been inundated with debris was mostly cleared on Saturday, which took some time because crews had to truck the debris out of the area load by load.
Because of a flash flood watch over the Grizzly Creek burn scar, Trulove said drivers should watch the weather before going through the area, and that crews were on standby at highway closure points.
“It would be nice to give those guys a break, because they’ve been working around the clock,” Trulove said. “So it would be nice if we didn’t get as much precipitation.”