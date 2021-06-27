Interstate 70 fully reopened late Saturday night after a mudslide shut down portions of the road, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced.
A mudslide 70 feet wide and 5 to 7 feet deep closed portions of I-70 on Saturday afternoon, after a flash flood warning was issued for the Grizzly Creek fire burn scar in Glenwood Canyon.
About 3:10 p.m., officials tweeted that eastbound lanes had been closed east of Glenwood Springs. Four minutes later, they tweeted that westbound travel had also been closed off.
By 6:30 p.m., eastbound I-70 had been reopened, and by 10:20 p.m. westbound traffic to was reopened in Glenwood Canyon, the agency said.
No one was injured in the mudslide, and no vehicles were trapped under the debris, officials said.