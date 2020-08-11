The Grizzly Creek fire burned along I-70 five miles east of Glenwood Springs and shut down the interstate as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze Tuesday, officials said.
The interstate between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum was shut down with no sign of reopening soon as more than 120 firefighters worked to build a containment line around the fire, which had burned roughly 1,400 acres as of 8 p.m. Monday.
Firefighters focused on creating containment lines around the No Name drainage and north side of the Colorado River on Tuesday, but the rugged landscape limited the areas where firefighters could safely work on the ground, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Air support was also being used.
Firefighters prepped to protect structures nearby should the fire reach them. Firefighters also evacuated campers and other people outdoors from Coffee Pot Road and areas near Hanging Lake.
Another blaze, the Pine Gulch fire outside Grand Junction, also raged at nearly 50 square miles in size. That fire started July 31 by lighting.
A team of 535 firefighters worked to contain the blaze. One abandoned structure was burnt Sunday afternoon in the Kimball Creek drainage.
The fire was 7% contained as of Tuesday morning and some residents in parts of Garfield County were evacuated.