EAGLE, Colo. — Interstate 70 traffic is moving again in both directions between Gypsum and Eagle after a wildfire shut down the highway Sunday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol said.
Only one of the eastbound lanes is open, according to CSP, but the westbound lanes are fully open.
CSP tweeted around 4 p.m. that the fire was showing erratic behavior, with strong winds pushing it to the east along the interstate.
The closure comes a day after the highway was reopened following a days-long closure caused by debris flows in Glenwood Canyon. The interstate has seen several closures this summer due to mudslides and debris flows caused by flooding in the Grizzly Creek burn.