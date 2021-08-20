Interstate 70 reopened Friday morning after rain storms caused several "small material slides" in Glenwood Canyon, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.
Closures began Wednesday during flash flood warnings and remained in place until 5:15 a.m. Friday between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero while crews cleared gravel and dirt from the roadway, the agency said.
The highway is expected to remain open unless the National Weather Service issues a flash flood warning. However, drivers should expect slower speeds and congestion through the canyon where traffic is reduced to one lane due to road repairs, the agency said.
