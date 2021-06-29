A safety closure is in place for Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon between Exit 133, Exit 116, Exit 109, and Exit 87, as a flash flood precaution according to officials.
The warning is expected to end at 8 P.M. Tuesday night, but if a debris flow or mudslide occurs, I-70 could be closed for a longer period of time, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
This comes after several days of intermittent shutdowns due to flash flooding, mudslides and falling rocks, the department said.
The agency shut down Grizzly Creek, Shoshone Power Plan rest areas and Glenwood Canyon recreation path due to a flash flood advisory near the Grizzly Creek burn scar.
The Grizzly Creek burn scar produced a 70-foot-wide mudslide Saturday and the agency battled more erosion Monday.
The northern alternate route is now in place, but motorists can also wait out the the flash flood warning, the department said. Those who choose to wait out the warning are being asked to wait off of the interstate.
"If you are stuck in a closure waiting for a road to be cleared of mud or rocks, do not leave your car unless absolutely necessary," officials said.