Interstate 70 is approaching the end of its second full week of being shut down after the Grizzly Creek fire erupted outside Glenwood Springs Aug. 10, but the closed sections of the interstate could reopen within days, not weeks, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
A specific timeline for reopening the road between Gypsym and Glenwood Springs is dependent on other agencies working in the area, Matt Inzeo, a spokesman for the department said.
Grizzly Creek fire, which had burned 29,992 acres as of Friday morning, damaged parts of the interstate as large boulders and logs fell onto the roadway.
But since the fire is ongoing and further damage is expected when large amounts of precipitation hit the slopes, Inzeo said the department of transportation doesn’t have a clear estimate of the total cost of the damage.
CDOT hopes to open the road in a matter of days but there are still many obstacles to overcome before that’s possible.
The shut down sections of the interstate are still crowded with work crews and heavy equipment of all types as electrical poles are replaced and fire crews continue to clear debris, Wayne Patterson, the spokesman for the Grizzly Creek fire, said.
Patterson also said he is worried that accidents on the road could be an issue so long as helicopters are taking water from the Colorado River and people stop to look.
“The good news is that corridor is looking more and more quiet as far as seeing flames from the highway,” Patterson said.
The Grizzly Creek fire was also showered with isolated storms Thursday, which was a double-edged sword according to Patterson.
In some areas of the fire, light rain provided some relief by adding moisture to the ground, which Patterson said will help in the next few days as hotter and dryer weather return.
But he also said the rain stalled the firefighter’s operations in areas as winds from the thunderstorm stirred up flames in the center of the fire, although firefighters were able to control embers that blew across the containment line.
Containment as of Friday morning measured 11% as the nearly 900 firefighters working on controlling the blaze.
While containment improved the fire continues to burn in steep areas, today hotshot crews and experience engine teams will go directly to the top of Grizzly Creek to tame the fire in a more offensive manner Patterson said.
Evacuations are still in effect and for parts of Garfield and Eagle counties.