A safety closure is in place for Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon due to a flash flood warning Tuesday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The flash flood warning and interstate closure are projected to end at 5 p.m. Tuesday night, but if a debris flow or mudslide occurs, I-70 may be closed for a longer period of time, the state transportation department said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
The interstate will be closed for westbound traffic between Exit 133 and Exit 116. Eastbound lanes will be closed from Exit 87 to Exit 109.
This closure comes following a series of recent shutdowns due to flash flooding, mudslides and falling rocks.