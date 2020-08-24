Interstate 70 between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum reopened in both directions Monday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The stretch of I-70 has been closed since Aug. 10, when the Grizzly Creek fire started in Glenwood Canyon.
The human-caused fire east of Glenwood Springs has burned more than 30,000 acres as of Sunday, with containment at 30%, the Forest Service said.
More than 800 firefighters assisted by 17 helicopters, are fighting the blaze.
CDOT says drivers should prepare for reduced speeds and closures because of mudslides and other events.
I-70 WB: Safety closure lifted at Exit 140 - US 6; Gypsum. Extended closure due to wildfire in Glenwood Canyon. Alternate route: Use US 24, US 285, and US 50.. https://t.co/MzZQydZPCd— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 24, 2020
