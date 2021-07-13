Colorado Department of Transportation crews began reopening I-70 at around 6 p.m. after a flash flood warning prompted the department to close the highway down near Glenwood Canyon.
⚠️UPDATE - CDOT crews are in the process of reopening I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. Road conditions and emergency closures will continue to be posted to https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6. pic.twitter.com/1UTiaFQr4O— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 14, 2021
The flash flood warning ended 5 p.m. Tuesday night, but I-70 remains closed as current weather conditions still show potential for flash flooding in the canyon, the state transportation department said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
The interstate will be closed for westbound traffic between Exit 133 and Exit 116. Eastbound lanes will be closed from Exit 87 to Exit 109.
This closure comes following a series of recent shutdowns due to flash flooding, mudslides and falling rocks.
