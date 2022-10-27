The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 in Castle Rock are closed due to a vehicle crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Lanes are closed between Exit 174 to Tomah Road and Exit 181 to Plum Creek Parkway, causing an estimated 13 minute delay, CDOT reported.

According to Gazette news partner KKTV, drivers are "strongly advised" to take another route like Highway 83 or Highway 105 if traveling to Denver.

KKTV said the crash was reported around 5 a.m., around two miles south of Exit 181.

A live CDOT traffic map can be found here.