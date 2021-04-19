An adult male was shot at least once by a Fountain police officer Monday evening on Interstate 25 near North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs following a pursuit that began in Pueblo, authorities said.
The Colorado Highway Patrol was attempting to stop a vehicle believed to be involved in a robbery investigation. The suspect failed to stop and the highway patrol pursued him northbound on the interstate. An officer with the Fountain Police Department joined the pursuit as the suspect passed Fountain, according to a press release from the Colorado Springs Police Department.
State troopers deployed stop sticks on I-25 near Garden of the Gods Road with limited success. A state trooper vehicle hit and disabled the fleeing vehicle on I-25 about a quarter mile south of North Academy Boulevard about 5:20 p.m. The suspects vehicle stopped on the interstate, which was then closed down. As of 11:30 p.m., northbound I-25 remained closed between Woodman Road and North Academy Boulevard.
“Officers gave verbal commands to the suspect,” according to the release. “The Fountain police officer fired his duty weapon at least one time, striking the adult male suspect at least once. Officers on scene immediately started life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived and transported the suspect to a local hospital.”
The suspects name and condition wasn’t immediately known.
At least one passenger in the fleeing vehicle was taken into custody, according to Trooper Josh Lewis, who told Gazette partner KKTV.
The Fountain police officer was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. No officers were injured in the incident.
Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department arrived on scene and began the investigation.
Anyone with information or who was a witness is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.