Overnight road crews are scheduled to continue work through Wednesday on Interstate 25 between Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.
The work precedes an improvement project scheduled to start in the summer.
Crews are conducting pre-construction investigative drilling in the area from 9 p.m. Monday-5 a.m. Tuesday and 9 p.m. Tuesday-5 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers can expect single-lane and shoulder closures during these times. The work started Sunday.
For more information about the Fillmore-Garden of the Gods improvement project, visit codot.gov/projects/i25fillmoregog.