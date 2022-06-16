121121-news-expresslane 01 (copy)

The new express lanes on the I-25 South Gap project opened at 8 a.m. on Dec. 10. The express lanes span 14 miles on northbound I-25 and 15 miles on southbound I-25.

 The Gazette

Motorists should anticipate a week-long lane closure in Douglas County starting Sunday.

The closure will impact the northbound Interstate 25 express lane from County Line Road near Monument to Sky View Lane/Tomah Road near Larkspur from June 19 at 7 p.m. to June 26 at 5 a.m. 

Two lanes of northbound I-25 in this area will be open during peak travel times, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Motorists are asked to account for extra travel time during the closure.

Construction crews plan to improve water drainage off the highway median by installing concrete aprons during the closure.

