Drivers should expect delays on Interstate 25 near Castle Rock on Friday and again early next month as construction crews implement extended single lane closures in the ongoing I-25 South “gap” project.

Crews will close one lane of northbound I-25 near Sky View Lane (Tomah Road) beginning 7 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Saturday as they complete paving and striping operations, the Colorado Department of Transportation officials announced.

Crews will also close one lane of southbound I-25 near Sky View Lane beginning 7 p.m. Oct. 8 through 8 a.m. Oct. 9 to complete paving work.

There are no alternate routes. Drivers along I-25 should plan for delays up to 30 minutes, officials said.

General lane closures along the 18-mile stretch of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock will also start one hour earlier during the weekdays, officials said. This will allow crews to take advantage of warmer temperatures ahead of winter, necessary for paving and striping.

Beginning Wednesday, lane closures on north- and southbound I-25 will go into effect from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Fridays.