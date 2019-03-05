Roundup of Tuesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
10:02 a.m.
Interstate 70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel (mile markers 213 to 218) is closed for avalanche mitigation, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted. Blasted slopes send snow across all lanes of travel.
Crews will be plowing for the next four hours, CDOT tweeted.
The closure comes two days after an avalanche closed the interstate between Frisco and Copper Mountain.
U.S. 6 between Arapahoe Basin and mile marker 225 will also be closed until 5 p.m. for rockfall mitigation.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
--
8:18 a.m.
Two hit-and-run crashes have been reported at northbound Academy north of Lehman and Astrozon and Jet Wing boulevards.
--
8:03 a.m.
The crash on Hancock and Powers has been removed.
--
7:09 a.m.
The left lane of eastbound Hancock Expressway west of Powers Boulevard is blocked by a crash.
--
6:52 a.m.
A crash has been reported on northbound Interstate 25 in the Gap, Gazette news partner KKTV tweeted. Give yourself an extra 15 minutes on the commute to Denver.