Update 8:35 p.m.

Northbound Interstate 25 reopened after a fatal crash Wednesday night. Drivers should expect delays as traffic flows back in the area, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

---

Northbound Interstate 25 is closed in between Monument and Larkspur because of a fatal crash near the Greenland exit, the Colorado, Colorado State Patrol said Wednesday.

About 5 p.m., a Jeep Cherokee on northbound I-25 caused the two-car crash, seriously injuring the driver and killing the passenger, said Patrol spokesman Gary Cutler. A Ford truck was also hit but the driver was uninjured, Cutler said. Troopers are still investigating what caused the crash.

Both of the northbound and southbound lanes of I-25 are closed at County Line Road, Cutler said. Authorities advised motorists to avoid the area. 

The Colorado State Patrol account tweeted at 5:39 p.m. that the northbound closure is expected to be 3-4 hours. Southbound I-25 is now open but expect heavy delays.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

RELATED:

Contact Liz Henderson, 719-476-1623

Twitter: @GazetteLiz

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist who joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments