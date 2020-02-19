Update 8:35 p.m.

Northbound Interstate 25 reopened after a fatal crash Wednesday night. Drivers should expect delays as traffic flows back in the area, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Northbound Interstate 25 is closed in between Monument and Larkspur because of a fatal crash near the Greenland exit, the Colorado, Colorado State Patrol said Wednesday.

About 5 p.m., a Jeep Cherokee on northbound I-25 caused the two-car crash, seriously injuring the driver and killing the passenger, said Patrol spokesman Gary Cutler. A Ford truck was also hit but the driver was uninjured, Cutler said. Troopers are still investigating what caused the crash.

Both of the northbound and southbound lanes of I-25 are closed at County Line Road, Cutler said. Authorities advised motorists to avoid the area.

The Colorado State Patrol account tweeted at 5:39 p.m. that the northbound closure is expected to be 3-4 hours. Southbound I-25 is now open but expect heavy delays.

Fatal crash Northbound I-25 near Greenland. Northbound I-25 is closed at County Line Road and will be closed for an extended period. Please use alternate routes. We will provide updates as available. — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) February 19, 2020

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

